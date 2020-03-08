UFC 248 Highlights: Gerald Meerschaert Taps Deron Winn

Gerald Meerschaert tapped out Deron Winn.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the third round, after getting stunned just minutes earlier, Meerschaert tagged him a few times to the point where he knocked him down. Meerschaert got his back and the tap.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Deron Winn got rocked by @The_Real_GM3, spelling the beginning of the end #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/KscVsgzGb7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

UFC 248 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

