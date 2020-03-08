UFC 248 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Outlasts Yoel Romero to Retain Title

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero is in the books.

The two fighters met in a middleweight title bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some could say it was an odd fight as little to nothing happened in the way of offense outside of Yoel landing some big shots through the first two rounds. The third round saw Adesanya increase his production with leg kicks.

Yoel started to throw his hands more in the fourth round after getting a warning from the referee. Adesanya was trying to manage his risk level. In the end, it was Adesanya who got the unanimous decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

⏰ 25 minutes in the books!



Scorecards incoming, how'd you see it? 📝 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/i2vhab7BLx — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Things between @stylebender and @YoelRomeroMMA picked up in the final seconds as the fighters went forehead-to-forehead #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/SuwWqve1ZI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

"You gotta give the judges something to score."



Referee Dan Miragliotta spoke to Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero before the start of the fourth round. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/GO2hVo5NJG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2020

Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO, which marked his previous fight. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. The show went down on April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

Romero came into this fight on a two fight losing streak. He lost to Robert Whittaker in the main event of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois by decision and then followed that up with another decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

UFC 248 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

