UFC 248 Highlights: Neil Magny Outclasses Li Jingliang

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny was left up to the judges and their scores.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the fight went the distance, Magny put on a great performance with his pace and mixture of strikes that silenced all critics.

Li looked good in the first round but it went downhill from there. The judges gave the win to Magny.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Jingliang entered this fight on a three-fight winning streak. He’s 10-3 under the UFC banner and fresh off a TKO win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at the UFC Shenzhen event. At UFC Beijing, Jingliang took on newcomer David Zawada that saw Li win with a vicious body shot in the third round with the other victory coming over Daichi Abe in June 2018 by unanimous decision.

Magny, a long-standing UFC veteran, had a two-fight winning streak going including a decision win over Carlos Condit and KO win over Craig White before his previous fight. This is where he got KO’d by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in 2018.

