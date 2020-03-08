UFC 248 Highlights: Rodolfo Vieira Submits Saparbek Safarov

Rodolfo Vieira submitted Saparbek Safarov.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first-round, Vieria, who was a big favorite in the betting odds, locked in an arm triangle and Safarov tapped quickly.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

There's tight squeezes and then there's Rodolfo Vieira's squeeze 😬 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/L1XbEEaWNM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

There's the tap! 😤



🇧🇷 Rodolfo Vieira getting it done in ONE. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/o2hqnTdRo6 — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Still undefeated!



Rodolfo Vieira with the early finish 💪 #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/SNXM6SrxAC — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 8, 2020

