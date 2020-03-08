UFC 248 Highlights: Sean O’Malley Destroys Jose Quinonez

Sean O’Malley ran through Jose Quinonez.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the first-round, O’Malley scored an impressive TKO win after dropping him then smashing him on the ground with strikes. This marked Sean’s first fight in two years.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

