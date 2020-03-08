UFC 248 Highlights: Weili Zhang Edges Joanna Jedrzejczyk In Classic Fight

After months of build-up, Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk took place.

The two fighters met in a women’s strawweight title bout at the UFC 248 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It lived up to the hype as they had some amazing striking exchanges with Zhang working in some brief takedowns. Both fighters had bruises and Jedrzejczyk had a big hematoma on her forehead. After five rounds, the judges gave the win to Zhang by split decision to retain her title.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Grab that popcorn. 🍿



Zhang and Joanna delivering through R1! #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/h2cnNgBwEh — UFC (@ufc) March 8, 2020

Stiff shot lands after the bell #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/HJTXu40LpR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2020

Zhang stunned Jessica Andrade at the UFC Shenzhen event from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China by scoring the TKO win last August to win the title. She was 5-0 under the UFC banner entering this fight. She holds wins over Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar and then Tecia Torres by decision at the UFC 235 PPV event on March 2, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jedrzejczyk had gone 2-3 in her last five fights. She beat Michelle Waterson by decision at UFC Tampa. This came after Valentina Shevchenko scored a decision win over Jedrzejczyk to earn win the UFC women’s flyweight title in the UFC 231 co-headliner. Prior to that fight, the former UFC women’s strawweight champion scored a decision win over Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout on the main card of the UFC on FOX 30 event.

UFC 248 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

