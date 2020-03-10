UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: How Long Is Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Sit?

The UFC 248 medical suspensions have rolled out.

Coming out of the event, many wondered if Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a serious injury thanks to her massive hematoma in the strawweight title bout with Weili Zhang. Fight fans can breathe easy as Jedrzejczyk’s injury isn’t major. In fact, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has only given her a medical suspension lasting until May 7 with no contact until April 22.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, is required to undergo an X-ray for his left and right foot. He must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor if the tests come back positive. Otherwise, he will have to sit until Sept. 4. His minimum time on the sidelines will be until March 29.

Mark O. Madsen picked up a unanimous decision victory over Austin Hubbard but he suffered a fractured jaw. It must be cleared by a maxillofacial surgeon, otherwise, O. Madsen must sit until Sept. 4.

Here are the rest of the UFC 248 medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com).