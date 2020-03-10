UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: How Long Is Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Sit?

The UFC 248 medical suspensions have rolled out.
Coming out of the event, many wondered if Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered a serious injury thanks to her massive hematoma in the strawweight title bout with Weili Zhang. Fight fans can breathe easy as Jedrzejczyk’s injury isn’t major. In fact, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has only given her a medical suspension lasting until May 7 with no contact until April 22.
Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, is required to undergo an X-ray for his left and right foot. He must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor if the tests come back positive. Otherwise, he will have to sit until Sept. 4. His minimum time on the sidelines will be until March 29.
Mark O. Madsen picked up a unanimous decision victory over Austin Hubbard but he suffered a fractured jaw. It must be cleared by a maxillofacial surgeon, otherwise, O. Madsen must sit until Sept. 4.
Here are the rest of the UFC 248 medical suspensions (via MMAFighting.com).
- Israel Adesanya — Must have x-ray of both feet. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 3/29/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.
- Zhang Weili — Suspended until 5/7/20, no contact until 4/22/20
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk — Suspended until 5/7/20, no contact until 4/22/20
- Beneil Dariush — Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20.
- Drakkar Klose — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20
- Li Jingliang — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20
- Alex Oliveira — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20
- Max Griffin — Must have x-ray or MRI of left shoulder. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20, also due to facial lacerations.
- Sean O’Malley — Must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.
- Jose Quinonez — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20
- Mark O. Madsen — Must have jaw fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20
- Rodolfo Vieira — Suspended until 4/7/20, no contact until 3/29/20 due to laceration over his eye.
- Gerald Meerschaert — Must have x-ray of left ankle. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.
- Deron Winn — Suspended until 4/7/20, no contact until 3/29/20
- Giga Chikadze — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20 due to facial laceration.
- Danaa Batgerel — Must have x-ray of right foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20
- Guido Cannetti — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20 due to left leg pain.