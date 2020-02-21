UFC 248 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Feb. 21)

Another UFC 248 press conference is coming your way in Auckland.

Tonight (Feb. 21), a presser for UFC 248 will be held inside the Spark Arena. The press conference is scheduled to begin after the UFC Auckland ceremonial weigh-ins. There is a tentative start time of 7:45 p.m. ET.

UFC 248 Press Conference In Auckland

Here’s the official description from the YouTube channel of the UFC.

“Following the UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker ceremonial weigh-ins, UFC will host a press conference with the main event athletes from UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero at Spark Arena, in Auckland, New Zealand. Featuring: Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.”

As the description mentions, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be in attendance. Adesanya vs. Romero headlines UFC 248 on March 7, while Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk will serve as the co-main event.

Adesanya captured the undisputed UFC middleweight gold back in Oct. 2019. He earned a second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker. Going into the bout, Adesanya held interim gold. “The Last Stylebender” hopes for his first successful title defense against Romero.

Speaking of Romero, he’s actually on a two-fight skid. He fell short against Robert Whittaker via split decision in their rematch. “The Soldier of God” then dropped a unanimous decision to Paulo Costa. Still, with Costa out of action, Romero was given this title opportunity. Despite the skid, Romero is still considered to be a viable threat.

Weili Zhang took the MMA world by storm in 2019. She quickly went from prospect to champion as UFC president Dana White insisted that no one wanted to fight Zhang. As a result, she was given a strawweight title bout against Jessica Andrade rather quickly and she made the most of her opportunity. Zhang earned a TKO win over Andrade in 42 seconds.

There was a time where many thought Joanna Jedrzejczyk was unstoppable. She ruled the strawweight roost for over two years before running into Rose Namajunas. A dominant unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson earned Jedrzejczyk another shot at the 115-pound gold.

Here is the live stream of the UFC 248 press conference.