UFC 248 Results: Adesanya vs. Romero

UFC 248 goes down tonight (Sat. March 7, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the middleweight title.

Adesanya became the new UFC middleweight champion when he finished Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October by TKO, which marked his previous fight. Before that, he picked up a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in the co-headliner of the UFC 236 pay-per-view event. The show went down on April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Heading into this fight, he fought six times in less than a year-and-a-half total in the UFC and won all six bouts.

Romero came into this fight on a two-fight losing streak. He lost to Robert Whittaker in the main event of the UFC 225 pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois by decision and then followed that up with another decision loss to Paulo Costa at UFC 241 that aired exclusively on ESPN pay-per-view from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the co-main event, Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a women’s strawweight title bout is set. Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny, and Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira welterweight showdowns rounds out the five-bout main card.

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

It’s certain to have a great night of fights from Las Vegas. Check out MMA News’ UFC 248 results below:

Quick UFC 248 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s strawweight title bout: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard vs. Mark Madsen

Middleweight bout: Saparbek Safarov vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight bout: Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Featherweight bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

**Keep refreshing for live results**