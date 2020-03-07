UFC 248 Salaries: Israel Adesanya Tops The List

The UFC 248 salaries are already in.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list is Israel Adesanya at $500,000. His opponent, Yoel Romero, will get $350,000. Of course, the salaries do not include any pay-per-view bonuses. Adesanya vs. Romero takes place tonight (March 7).

In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang will put her title on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang is set to make $100,000 to show and would snag an extra $100,000 with a win. Jedrzejczyk is being paid $106,000 to show and would be paid an additional $106,000 with a victory.

Beneil Dariush will make $70,000 to show for his bout with Drakkar Klose. A win would net him an extra $70,000. Klose gets $40,000 to show and $40,000 to win.

Peep the full UFC 248 salaries below (via MMAFighting.com).

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 flat fee

Yoel Romero: $350,000 flat fee

Zhang Weili: $100,000 to show, $100,000 to win

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $106,000 to show, $106,000 to win.

Beneil Dariush: $70,000 to show, $70,000 to win

Drakkar Klose: $40,000 to show, $40,000 to win

Neil Magny: $76,000 to show, $76,000 to win

Li Jingliang: $64,000 to show, $64,000 to win

Alex Oliveira: $64,000 to show, $64,000 to win

Max Griffin: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Sean O’Malley: $35,000 to show, $35,000 to win

Jose Quinonez: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Mark Madsen: $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win

Austin Hubbard: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Rodolfo Vieira: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

Saparbek Safarov: $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win

Gerald Meerschaert: $30,000 to show, $30,000 to win

Deron Winn: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Emily Whitmire: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

Polyana Viana: $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Giga Chikadze: $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Jamall Emmers: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Batgerel Danaa: $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Guido Cannetti: $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win

