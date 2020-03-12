UFC 248 ‘Thrill and the Agony:’ Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk Aftermath

UFC 248 had a disappointing main event but the co-headliner was a completely different story.

The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (March 7). Headlining the card was a middleweight title clash between champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero. In an uneventful five-round affair, Adesanya successfully retained his gold via unanimous decision.

Adesanya has made it clear that he isn’t happy with how the fight went down. He does blame Romero for not engaging with him. Romero, of course, feels the opposite. “The Last Stylebender” believes this is the only boring fight he’s had in his combat sports career.

The co-main event certainly delivered and even exceeded expectations. UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang put her 115-pound gold on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The two went back-and-forth for five rounds of thrilling action. Zhang earned the split decision victory.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC posted a preview of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” focusing on UFC 248. During the clip, you see Paulo Costa hopping over the crowd fence in an attempt to get inside the Octagon as Adesanya was goading him.

Here’s a description of the latest edition of “The Thrill and the Agony.”

“Go behind the scenes at UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero for a closer look at the thrill of victory and agony of defeat for the athletes on fight night. Watch the full episode exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. “

Fight fans are also treated to reactions from both Zhang’s and Jedrzejczyk’s camp and family members following their insane war. Both competitors were sent to the hospital after their bout and avoided serious injuries. Jedrzejczyk recently revealed to Damon Martin that the hematoma she suffered in the fight has been reduced.

Below you can watch the full preview for UFC 248 “The Thrill and the Agony.”