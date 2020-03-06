UFC 248 Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (March 6)

The UFC 248 weigh-ins are here.

Tomorrow night (March 7), UFC 248 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight championship on the line against Yoel Romero. It’ll be the first time Adesanya puts his gold up for grabs.

Also featured on the card will be a strawweight title bout between champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Drakkar Klose (peep our interview with him here) will also be in action as he’ll take on Beneil Dariush. Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang and Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin will also take place on the main card.

The featured preliminary bout will see bantamweight Sean O’Malley share the Octagon with Jose Quinonez. Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn and Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard will also be seen on the ESPN portion of the prelims.

The UFC 248 weigh-ins will begin today at 12 p.m. ET. We’ll be posting the live stream right here courtesy of MMAFighting before the weigh-ins begin. Keep refreshing this page for live UFC 248 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (PPV)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (184.5) vs. Yoel Romero ()

Strawweight: Zhang Weili (115) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk ()

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Drakkar Klose ()

Welterweight: Neil Magny () vs. Li Jingliang ()

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Bantamweight: Sean O’Malley () vs. Jose Quinonez (135.5)

Lightweight: Mark Madsen () vs. Austin Hubbard ()

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira () vs. Saparbek Safarov ()

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Deron Winn (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)