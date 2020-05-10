UFC 249 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje Snags Two More Paychecks

The UFC 249 bonuses have been released.

Last night (May 9), UFC 249 took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event was held behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card featured two title bouts.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson did battle for the interim UFC lightweight title. Gaethje scored a fifth-round TKO victory and now sets himself up for a title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The co-headliner saw UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. Cejudo chopped the leg of Cruz early on and then caught him with a knee in the second stanza. Some ground-and-pound led to a TKO victory for “Triple C.” After the bout, Cejudo announced his retirement.

Francis Ngannou was also on the main card and he gave everyone a friendly reminder that he is still a terrifying man. He knocked the previously unbeaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik out cold in just 18 seconds. During the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will be for the heavyweight title regardless of whether or not Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III happens.

Gaethje and Ferguson earned extra paychecks for “Fight of the Night.” In addition, Gaethje also snagged a “Performance of the Night” bonus. Gaethje now has nine bonuses in seven UFC bouts. The other “Performance of the Night” bonus went to Francis Ngannou.

