UFC 249: Donald Cerrone Aims To Avenge Loss To Anthony Pettis

Donald Cerrone hasn’t forgotten about his loss to Anthony Pettis.

Back in Jan. 2013, Cerrone challenged Pettis for the UFC lightweight title. A body kick crumbled “Cowboy” in the opening round and “Showtime” was able to retain the 155-pound gold via TKO. This Saturday night (May 9), Cerrone will get his chance at revenge.

‘Cowboy’ Looking For Revenge At UFC 249

Ahead of UFC 249, Cerrone spoke to MMAJunkie.com. “Cowboy” said he’s excited for the rematch.

“He kicked my liver out of my body (in our first fight),” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “It sucked. Of course you always want to get a loss back, but it’s just stylistically a good matchup. It’s a good fight with good fun. It’s a fight the people want to see.”

Cerrone went on to say that the UFC reached out to him after he said he’s down to fight on the private island the promotion is securing. While UFC 249 won’t be on an island, “Cowboy” got the call after informing the promotion that he wanted to fight.

“The UFC talked about the ‘Fight Island’ and I put out a post like, ‘Man, I’ll fight on ‘Fight Island,’” Cerrone said. “They asked if I was serious. I said yeah. Then they asked if I could fight in the U.S. and I said yes. It didn’t take much convincing to get me to fight. They called and that was that.”

UFC 249 will be held inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will clash for the interim UFC lightweight title. The co-main event will see bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 249. Be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Just before fight night, be on the lookout for weigh-in results and our predictions.