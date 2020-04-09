UFC 249 Expected to Have COVID-19 Testing For Fighters

It looks like fighters and coaches involved with UFC 249 should have no problem getting a COVID-19 test. At least, that is what is expected based on what UFC President Dana White has been saying and they should have them done before April 18 according to a report from MMA Fighting.

While White has gone on record with ESPN, calling making UFC 249 happen, “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Getting a test seems hard for the average American, but somehow the UFC is expecting to have them done before UFC 249 is scheduled to take place. White says that as of April 18, the UFC will be able to resume their schedule.

Limiting the number of staff and closing doors to fans are some of the precautions that the UFC will take, but White also said on Monday that, “Obviously this has made our jobs a little tougher, but we’re going to do everything above and beyond, to make sure that everybody’s safe that’s associated with this event.”

It would seem to get the tests for fighters and coaches is a part of White’s promise but getting results in a time where the rate of testing during a global pandemic is likely high, could be difficult. One fight has already been removed from the card with Rose Namajunas withdrawing due to her own family suffering losses related to the coronavirus could mean the card, like the whole situation with the pandemic, will be fluid.

The rumored location of UFC 249 is at the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, Calif. The Association of Boxing Commission and Combative Sports also said that UFC 249 will be a sanctioned event, making it seem like the UFC will be able to pull off the event for next weekend. However, if the tests come back with positive results that could change.

Do you think this event should keep moving forward?