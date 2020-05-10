UFC 249 Highlights: Anthony Pettis Decisions Donald Cerrone In Action-Packed Fight

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis lived up to expectations.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It was all about striking and trying to get inside. Cerrone looked like a determined fighter and was sharp compared to his latest outings. Pettis brought a fight to Cerrone and mixed up kicks well.

Things heated up in the third round when Pettis stunned him with an eye poke. On the flip side, Cerrone hurt him with a nasty head kick. In the end, after a close back and forth fight, the judges gave the win to Pettis by unanimous decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Cerrone lost to Conor McGregor in seconds by TKO at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that, he lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Cerrone had a three-fight winning streak before dropping a loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 238. During that time, he beat Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta.

Pettis dropped a submission loss to Diego Ferreira at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in his previous fight. Before that, the former UFC lightweight champion was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nate Diaz at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Pettis scored a second-round knockout over title contender Stephen Thompson in the headliner of UFC Nashville on March 24, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on ESPN+.

