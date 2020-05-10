UFC 249 Highlights: Calvin Kattar KO’s Bloody Jeremy Stephens

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens was a memorable fight at UFC 249.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The first round was a teaser and then the big finish took place in the second round.

Kattar landed a huge elbow strike that dropped Stephens. He followed up with a punch and then a nasty elbow strike that sliced open Stephens, who was bleeding badly. Kattar earned the KO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

🍀 Kattar lands a HUGE right as these two waste no time!

Everyone ended up bloody in the aftermath of @CalvinKattar's massive elbow 😬



Stream #UFC249 on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/xGtn2vMNl0 pic.twitter.com/v8qydJzKE0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2020

Kattar entered this fight after dropping a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event. In his previous fight, Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

Stephens has gone 0-3-1 in his last four fights. Prior to UFC 235 where he lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov by decision, he dropped a first-round TKO loss to former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo back in July 2018. He then went to a non-contest and then lost to Yair Rodríguez by decision at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

