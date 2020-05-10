UFC 249 Highlights: Francis Ngannou KO’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik In Seconds

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik didn’t last long at UFC 249.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

In a matter of seconds of the fight starting, Ngannou charged forward and swung for the fences while his opponent was trying to avoid but Ngannou kept coming and landed a left hook for the KO win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ngannou entered this fight on a three-bout winning streak after suffering back-to-back losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis. Since then, he scored three straight first-round KO wins over the likes of Curtis Blaydes in November 2018, Cain Velasquez in February 2019, and Junior Dos Santos in June 2019.

Rozenstruik was unbeaten with a 10-0 record coming into UFC 249. He last competed at UFC Washington where he fought Alistair Overeem. Out of nowhere at 4:56 in the final round, Rozenstruik landed a left jab then a right hook that ended the fight. Before that, he knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in under a minute. This came after his stunning nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder.

