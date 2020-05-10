UFC 249 Highlights: Greg Hardy Outstrikes Yorgan De Castro

Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy didn’t end early at UFC 249.

The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. As expected, it was a striking affair but no one went to sleep.

In fact, there was a mixture of strikes and kicks throughout it that was quite entertaining. Hardy looked good and continues to impress while De Castro started strong at the beginning of the rounds but faded as it went on then repeated the process again for 15 minutes. Hardy got the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

In his previous fight, Hardy dropped a decision loss to Alexander Volkov at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. This came after his win over Ben Sosoli was overturned to a No Contest due to his use of an inhaler at the UFC Boston event from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Originally, Hardy won the fight by decision.

Prior to this, Hardy smashed Juan Adams at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN.

De Castro earned a UFC contract after beating Sanford Alton Meeks on an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series in June 2019 by TKO. He made his promotional debut by scoring a TKO win over Justin Tafa at UFC 243.

