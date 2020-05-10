UFC 249 Highlights: Henry Cejudo Stops Dominick Cruz To Retain Title

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz in the co-headliner of UFC 249 was certainly a fight to be remembered.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight title bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It was a back and forth fight that actually ended in the second round. It happened when Cejudo caught him with a knee strike to the jaw that dropped Cruz then he swarmed on him with strikes. Cruz announced after the fight that he was going to retire.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

He's still got it! 👏



Ring rust not a factor thus far for the returning @DominickCruz. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/vTkDCCdXIY — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Cejudo had been out of the Octagon since he beat Marlon Moraes to win the bantamweight title by TKO at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This fight extended his five-fight winning streak at the time. He beat TJ Dillashaw to win the flyweight title back in January 2019.

Cruz had been out of action since 2016 prior to this fight. He was on a lengthy winning streak with wins over the likes of Urijah Faber twice, and TJ Dillashaw once. His previous fight saw him drop a loss to Cody Garbrandt at the UFC 207 pay-per-view event by decision.

