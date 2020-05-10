UFC 249 Highlights: Justin Gaethje TKO’s Tony Ferguson To Win Interim Lightweight Title

While it wasn’t the original main event for UFC 249, Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje was the entertaining bout that everyone thought it would be.

The two fighters met in an interim lightweight title bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Gaethje and Ferguson were throwing bombs while eating them as well throughout the whole fight. Ferguson landed a big uppercut that dropped Gaethje as the second round ended.

The third round featured Gaethje stunned him with a big right hand but Ferguson regrouped despite having a nasty cut on his left temple and swelling under his right eye. Gaethje hurt him again with a right hook in the fourth round.

In the end, it was Gaethje, who scored the unanimous decision win to capture the title. Gaethje threw some more shots that dazed Ferguson and on wobbly legs was retreating. The referee came in and stopped the fight.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ferguson headed into this fight on a 12-fight winning streak. In his previous outing, Ferguson beat Donald Cerrone by doctor stoppage at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Before this fight, Gaethje picked up a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This came after he scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner. This show went down in March at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

Prior to that, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was on a two-fight winning streak.

