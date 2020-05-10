UFC 249 Highlights: Niko Price Suffers Nasty Eye Damage, Doctor Stops Fight

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price was a violent fight that ended early.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This was a bloody fight that ultimately was waived off via a doctor stoppage.

Luque did some major damage to the right eye of Price, which ultimately was swollen to the point where Price couldn’t see. This was enough for the doctor at cageside and the fight was called off as a result. Luque won by TKO in the third round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 249. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.