UFC 249 Medical Suspensions: Tony Ferguson Out Pending Results

UFC 249 is in the books, which means the medical suspensions have been dished out.

This past Saturday night (May 9), UFC 249 took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This was an empty arena show as the world is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC has protocols in place to continue running events during the COVID-19 crisis.

UFC 249 Medical Suspensions

The Florida Boxing Commission has released the medical suspensions for UFC 249. Tony Ferguson has been ruled out pending the results of his medical tests. Peep the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com).

Sam Alvey: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Ryan Spann: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Charles Rosa: Suspended 30 days

Bryce Mitchell: No suspension

Niko Price: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 60 days mandatory

Vicente Luque: Suspended 30 days

Michelle Waterson: Suspended 30 days

Carla Esparza: No suspension

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician

Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician

Donald Cerrone: Suspended 30 days

Anthony Pettis: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Yorgan De Castro: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Greg Hardy: No suspension

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 60 days

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 60 days mandatory

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Suspended 60 days

Francis Ngannou: No suspension

Dominick Cruz: Suspended 45 days

Henry Cejudo: Suspended 45 days

Tony Ferguson: Total suspension pending results; 60 days mandatory

Justin Gaethje: No suspension

The main event of UFC 249 featured an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Gaethje scored a TKO win in the fifth round. Both men earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses and Gaethje snagged a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. Cejudo successfully defended his title via second-round TKO.