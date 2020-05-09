UFC 249 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The virtual UFC 249 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.
Tonight (May 9), UFC 249 takes place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the headliner, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will collide for the interim UFC lightweight title. UFC 249’s co-main event will see bantamweight title holder Henry Cejudo go one-on-one with Dominick Cruz. Heavyweight action between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will also be featured on the main card. Catch live results here.
The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.
MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 249 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.
Here’s the full card for UFC 249.
Main Card (PPV)
- Interim Lightweight Title Bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
- Bantamweight Title Bout: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum
- Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
- Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 249 action wraps up.