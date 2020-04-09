UFC 249 & Future Events Postponed, Dana White Reacts

UFC 249 will not be taking place on April 18.

UFC president Dana White had been adamant about running the event on its planned date. While it appeared that nothing would change the UFC boss’ mind, in came a call from the higher-ups at Disney and ESPN. White’s hand has finally been forced.

UFC 249 Postponed, Dana White Announces

In a video interview with ESPN, White broke the news (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Today we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN,” White said in a video interview with ESPN. “One thing that I’ve said since we’ve started our relationship and partnership with ESPN is that it’s been an incredible one. It’s been an amazing partnership.

“ESPN has been very, very good to us, and the powers that be there asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday.”

Future events have also been postponed. White did say that he still plans to hold cards on the private island he’s working to secure.

UFC 249 would’ve been headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. The UFC was trying to find a new co-main event as Rose Namajunas was pulled due to the death of two family members due to COVID-19.

In the leadup to UFC 249, White wouldn’t disclose the location. He pinned his reasoning on “creeps” potentially looking to disrupt the event. A report from Jeff Sherwood later confirmed the card was to take place inside the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California. The ABC agreed to sanction the event despite the fact that UFC 249 would’ve taken place on tribal land.