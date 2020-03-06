UFC 249 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (March 6)

Fight fans will get to witness the first UFC 249 press conference tonight (March 6).

The UFC announced the presser last week. The press conference will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll take place just one hour before the UFC 248 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Serving as the main event for UFC 249 on April 18 will be a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. This bout has been booked several times in the past but always fell apart. Injuries and illnesses on both sides have caused many to believe this matchup may be cursed.

Most fight fans can agree that the hope is that this time’s the charm. Nurmagomedov brings with him an unbeaten pro MMA record of 28-0 and two successful UFC lightweight title defenses. Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak and is a former interim UFC lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov’s resume is nothing short of stellar. He’s beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Rafael dos Anjos to name a few. In most of his bouts, “The Eagle” has been dominant and free of any danger.

Ferguson’s resume is also something to behold but his fighting style is quite different. Fight fans have seen Ferguson rocked in the past but he always finds a way to hang in there and give his opponents hell. “El Cucuy” has beaten Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and many more viable 155-pounders.

Many believe Ferguson’s fighting style may be able to give Nurmagomedov fits. “The Eagle” loves to use his top control to bully the opposition but Ferguson welcomes the ground game and will fight off his back with elbows until he can get back to his feet. Time will tell if that will be enough to dethrone Nurmagomedov.

The UFC 249 press conference will begin at 6 p.m. ET. You can check out the live stream below.