UFC 249 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Henry Cejudo Tops List

The UFC 249 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (May 9), UFC 249 took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. In the main event, Justin Gaethje went one-on-one with Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. “The Highlight” captured interim gold with a fifth-round TKO victory over Ferguson. Both Gaethje and “El Cucuy” scooped up $30,000 for the experienced and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance.

Co-headliners Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz clashed for Cejudo’s bantamweight gold. It ended up being Cejudo who earned a second-round TKO victory. “Triple C” received $40,000 in guidelines pay, while Cruz took home $30,000. Cejudo’s guidelines pay tops the list for UFC 249.

UFC 249 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Justin Gaethje: $30,000

def. Tony Ferguson: $30,000

Henry Cejudo: $40,000

def. Dominick Cruz: $30,000

Francis Ngannou: $10,000

def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $4,000

Calvin Kattar: $5,000

def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

Greg Hardy: $5,000

def. Yorgan De Castro: $3,500

Anthony Pettis: $20,000

def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000

def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000

Carla Esparza: $10,000

def. Michelle Waterson: $5,000

Vicente Luque: $10,000

def. Niko Price: $10,000

Bryce Mitchell: $4,000

def. Charles Rosa: $5,000

Ryan Spann: $4,000

def. Sam Alvey: $15,000

The total in compliance payouts for UFC 249 comes out to $305,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

