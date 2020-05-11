UFC 249 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Henry Cejudo Tops List

The UFC 249 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.
This past Saturday night (May 9), UFC 249 took place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. In the main event, Justin Gaethje went one-on-one with Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. “The Highlight” captured interim gold with a fifth-round TKO victory over Ferguson. Both Gaethje and “El Cucuy” scooped up $30,000 for the experienced and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance.
Co-headliners Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz clashed for Cejudo’s bantamweight gold. It ended up being Cejudo who earned a second-round TKO victory. “Triple C” received $40,000 in guidelines pay, while Cruz took home $30,000. Cejudo’s guidelines pay tops the list for UFC 249.
UFC 249 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Justin Gaethje: $30,000
def. Tony Ferguson: $30,000
Henry Cejudo: $40,000
def. Dominick Cruz: $30,000
Francis Ngannou: $10,000
def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $4,000
Calvin Kattar: $5,000
def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000
Greg Hardy: $5,000
def. Yorgan De Castro: $3,500
Anthony Pettis: $20,000
def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000
Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000
def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000
Carla Esparza: $10,000
def. Michelle Waterson: $5,000
Vicente Luque: $10,000
def. Niko Price: $10,000
Bryce Mitchell: $4,000
def. Charles Rosa: $5,000
Ryan Spann: $4,000
def. Sam Alvey: $15,000
The total in compliance payouts for UFC 249 comes out to $305,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
If you missed any of the UFC 249 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event this Wednesday night (May 13).