UFC 249 Results: Two Title Fights

UFC 249 goes down tonight (Sat. May 9, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje to determine who will be crowned as the interim UFC lightweight champion.

Ferguson headed into this fight on an 12-fight winning streak. In his previous outing, Ferguson beat Donald Cerrone by doctor stoppage at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Before this fight, Gaethje picked up a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC Vancouver event from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This came after he scored a first-round knockout win over Edson Barboza in a lightweight bout that served as the UFC Philadelphia headliner. This show went down in March at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on ESPN.

Prior to that, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was on a two-fight winning streak.

The co-headliner will see Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight title.

Also slated for the five bout main card is Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout, Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight showdown, and Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy in a heavyweight fight.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC 249 results below:

Quick UFC 249 Results

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Interim lightweight title bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight title bout: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight bout: Yorgan De Castro vs. Greg Hardy

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN 8:00 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Light heavyweight bout: Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

**Keep refreshing for live results**