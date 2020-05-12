UFC 249 Salaries: Tony Ferguson Emerges As Top Earner

The UFC 249 salaries are in.
The Florida State Boxing Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list is Tony Ferguson at $500,000. His opponent, Justin Gaethje, receives $350,000. Of course, the salaries do not include any pay-per-view bonuses. Gaethje stopped Ferguson in the fifth round via TKO.
In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his title on the line against Dominick Cruz. Cejudo successfully retained his gold via second-round TKO. Cejudo earned $350,000, while Cruz walked away with $300,000.
Francis Ngannou was also featured on the main card of UFC 249. He went one-on-one with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Ngannou earned a knockout victory in 20 seconds. Ngannou nabbed $260,000, while Rozenstruik’s paycheck is $80,000.
Ngannou’s pay was actually topped by a former UFC champion on the prelims. That fighter is Anthony Pettis, who scored a split decision victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Pettis nabbed a payday of $310,000. Cerrone took in $200,000.
Greg Hardy, who opened up the main card against Yorgan de Castro, wasn’t too far behind Cerrone in terms of pay. After defeating de Castro via unanimous decision, Hardy earned $180,000. As for de Castro, he only received $12,000.
Peep the full UFC 249 salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com).
- Sam Alvey: $65,000
- Ryan Spann: $50,000
- Charles Rosa: $24,000
- Bryce Mitchell: $54,000
- Niko Price: $57,000
- Vicente Luque: $180,000
- Michelle Waterson: $60,000
- Carla Esparza: $102,000
- Fabricio Werdum: $100,000
- Aleksei Oleinik: $160,000
- Donald Cerrone: $200,000
- Anthony Pettis: $310,000
- Yorgan De Castro: $12,000
- Greg Hardy: $180,000
- Jeremy Stephens: $46,900*
- Calvin Kattar: $116,100**
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $80,000
- Francis Ngannou: $260,000
- Dominick Cruz: $300,000
- Henry Cejudo: $350,000
- Tony Ferguson: $500,000
- Justin Gaethje: $350,000
*Stephens was fined 30 percent of his purse for missing weight, which went to Kattar.
**Kattar took 30 percent of Stephens’ fight purse.