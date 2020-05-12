UFC 249 Salaries: Tony Ferguson Emerges As Top Earner

The UFC 249 salaries are in.

The Florida State Boxing Commission has released the fight purses. Topping the list is Tony Ferguson at $500,000. His opponent, Justin Gaethje, receives $350,000. Of course, the salaries do not include any pay-per-view bonuses. Gaethje stopped Ferguson in the fifth round via TKO.

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his title on the line against Dominick Cruz. Cejudo successfully retained his gold via second-round TKO. Cejudo earned $350,000, while Cruz walked away with $300,000.

Francis Ngannou was also featured on the main card of UFC 249. He went one-on-one with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Ngannou earned a knockout victory in 20 seconds. Ngannou nabbed $260,000, while Rozenstruik’s paycheck is $80,000.

Ngannou’s pay was actually topped by a former UFC champion on the prelims. That fighter is Anthony Pettis, who scored a split decision victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Pettis nabbed a payday of $310,000. Cerrone took in $200,000.

Greg Hardy, who opened up the main card against Yorgan de Castro, wasn’t too far behind Cerrone in terms of pay. After defeating de Castro via unanimous decision, Hardy earned $180,000. As for de Castro, he only received $12,000.

Peep the full UFC 249 salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com).

Sam Alvey: $65,000

Ryan Spann: $50,000

Charles Rosa: $24,000

Bryce Mitchell: $54,000

Niko Price: $57,000

Vicente Luque: $180,000

Michelle Waterson: $60,000

Carla Esparza: $102,000

Fabricio Werdum: $100,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $160,000

Donald Cerrone: $200,000

Anthony Pettis: $310,000

Yorgan De Castro: $12,000

Greg Hardy: $180,000

Jeremy Stephens: $46,900*

Calvin Kattar: $116,100**

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $80,000

Francis Ngannou: $260,000

Dominick Cruz: $300,000

Henry Cejudo: $350,000

Tony Ferguson: $500,000

Justin Gaethje: $350,000

*Stephens was fined 30 percent of his purse for missing weight, which went to Kattar.

**Kattar took 30 percent of Stephens’ fight purse.