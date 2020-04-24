UFC 249 Venue Revealed, Two More Events Set For May

The venue for UFC 249 has been announced.

It had been reported that UFC 249, which is set for May 9, will be taking place in Florida. It turns out, the report was correct. Earlier today (April 24), the UFC announced its May 9 event is being held inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in attendance.

Two More UFC Events Announced For May 9

In addition, UFC president Dana White revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto there will be two more events taking place in May. Those dates are May 13, which falls on a Wednesday, and May 16.

Here is a statement on the UFC’s planned May card from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

“As we move step-by-step on the path toward economic recovery, we are proud to host these UFC events at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “The UFC organization is a renowned entertainment brand that’s presented a safe and sensible plan to use this Jacksonville location, and we are thrilled to have our city highlighted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+. With Jacksonville continuing to outpace other cities and regions, we are excited to continue to lead as host to these world-class, international sports entertainment organizations.”

“Florida’s State Commission and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation have been in continued coordination with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to identify options for bringing the UFC to Florida for upcoming events,” said Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director, Patrick Cunningham. “Florida welcomes the UFC to the Sunshine State, and our commission stands ready to sanction the events to be held on_May 9, 13 and 16. Health and safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all individuals who are helping to make these events possible. With this triple date feature of UFC events coming in May, Florida is continuing to build a strong collaboration with UFC that sets the foundation for more opportunities that we hope UFC will choose to host in our state in the months to come.”

The main event for UFC 249 will be an interim lightweight title clash as Tony Ferguson shares the Octagon with Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz.