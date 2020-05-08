UFC 249 Weigh-in Results: Ferguson vs. Gaethje Official, One Misses Weight

The UFC is back in business on Saturday for a stacked UFC 249 event and Jeremy Stephens has missed weight.

Tomorrow night (May 9) UFC 249 will be held inside the VyStar Veteran Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Tony Ferguson will battle Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The co-main event sees Henry Cejudo look to defend his bantamweight title for the first time against former champion, Dominick Cruz.

Also featured on the main card will be a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik. At featherweight, Calvin Kattar takes on Jeremy Stephens and opening up the main card is another heavyweight bout between Greg Hardy and Yorgan De Castro (see our interview with him here).

On the stacked UFC 249 prelims, Anthony Pettis takes on Donald Cerrone, Fabricio Werdum battles Alexey Oleynik, Michelle Waterson looks to get back into the win column against Carla Esparza and Jacare Souza returns to middleweight against Uriah Hall.

Main Card (PPV)

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135)

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5)*

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy (265.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (262)

Prelims (ESPN)

Welterweight: Anthony Pettis (170.5) vs. Donald Cerrone (171)

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum (243) vs. Alexey Oleynik (227.5)

Strawweight: Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Middleweight: Jacare Souza (186) vs. Uriah Hall (186)

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)