UFC 250 Bonuses: Four Fighters Get Extra Pay For Performances

The UFC 250 bonuses have been released.

On June 6, the UFC held a card in Las Vegas. The event was held inside the UFC APEX. UFC 250 took place behind closed doors, meaning no fans were in attendance. The card was headlined by a women’s featherweight title battle.

In the main event, champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer collided. Nunes emerged victorious with a dominant unanimous decision win. With the victory, Nunes made history. She is the first UFC “champ-champ” to successfully defend her titles in both weight classes.

The co-headliner saw Cody Garbrandt take on Raphael Assuncao in a bantamweight clash. The bout didn’t go the distance as Garbrandt scored a vicious knockout victory in the final second of the second round.

Also featured on the main card was a pivotal 135-pound scrap between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen. Going into the bout, many thought this would be a tough fight to call and could come down to the wire. Instead, Sterling nabbed a first-round submission victory by choking out Sandhagen. The “Funk Master” may find himself fighting for UFC gold next.

Garbrandt earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” As mentioned, he starched Assuncao for the knockout victory. Sterling also earned a performance bonus for his quick submission finish. Sean O’Malley received a performance bonus for his devastating KO over Eddie Wineland. Alex Perez, who finished Jussier Formiga via TKO from leg kicks, also snagged an extra $50,000. There was no “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Do you agree with the UFC 250 bonus winners chosen?