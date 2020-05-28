UFC 250 Fight Card On June 6 In Las Vegas Revealed

The UFC has officially revealed the full UFC 250 card

UFC 250 goes down on June 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada live on pay-per-view which is headlined with a featherweight title fight. In the main event, champ-champ, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her 145-pound title for the first time against Felicia Spencer.

The card also features several intriguing bantamweight bouts like Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen and Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao. The card has 11 fights, where the early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Here is the full UFC 250 card announced by the UFC.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – featherweight title fight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt – bantamweight bout

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen – bantamweight bout

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin – welterweight bout

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland – bantamweight bout

Prelims

Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres – featherweight bout

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert – middleweight bout

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher – featherweight bout

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo – middleweight bout

Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez – flyweight bout

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark – light heavyweight bout