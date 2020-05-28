UFC 250 Fight Card On June 6 In Las Vegas Revealed

The UFC has officially revealed the full UFC 250 card
UFC 250 goes down on June 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada live on pay-per-view which is headlined with a featherweight title fight. In the main event, champ-champ, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her 145-pound title for the first time against Felicia Spencer.
The card also features several intriguing bantamweight bouts like Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen and Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao. The card has 11 fights, where the early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Here is the full UFC 250 card announced by the UFC.
Main Card
Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – featherweight title fight
Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt – bantamweight bout
Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen – bantamweight bout
Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin – welterweight bout
Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland – bantamweight bout
Prelims
Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres – featherweight bout
Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert – middleweight bout
Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher – featherweight bout
Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo – middleweight bout
Early Prelims
Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez – flyweight bout
Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark – light heavyweight bout