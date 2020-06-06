UFC 250 Highlights: Alex Perez Leg Kicks His Way To Victory

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez was a kicking affair at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

In the first round, after landing some solid leg kicks, Perez earned the TKO win after dropping him with a calf kick only to follow up with another on the ground, which led to the fight being waved off.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

OUCH! 😳@AlexperezMMA gets the stoppage via devastating leg kicks in this one! #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/HRYWiPGe0P — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 6, 2020

