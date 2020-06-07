UFC 250 Highlights: Aljamain Sterling Chokes Out Cory Sandhagen

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen brought the action at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

This didn’t last long as Sterling clinched with him up against the fence and got on his back where he locked in the rear-naked choke for the win. This was a #1 contender fight for the title.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

After putting Cory Sandhagen to sleep, @funkmasterMMA screamed "Dana, where the hell you at? Dana, where you at?" 😤 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/HqLaEPRb2Q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

Sterling entered this fight on a four-fight winning streak and won his last six out of seven bouts. The winning streak including decision wins over the likes of Brett Johns, Jimmi Rivera, and Pedro Munoz while he tapped out Cody Stamann.

Sandhagen entered this fight on a seven-fight winning streak including back-to-back decision wins over John Lineker in April 2019 and Raphael Assuncao at UFC 241 in August 2019.

