UFC 250 Highlights: Amanda Nunes Earns Dominant Victory Over Felicia Spencer

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer was quite the main event fight at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a women’s featherweight title bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As expected, Nunes dominated the striking exchanges although Spencer did show off that she has a great chin. When Spencer would go for a takedown attempt, Nunes would reverse the roles and score takedowns of her own.

As noted on commentary, this looked like a glorified sparring session. This was a one-sided beatdown by Nunes and good enough to earn her the unanimous decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The Lioness is on the prowl right now 🦁 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/lexI57miEI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

In her previous fight, Nunes retained the strap over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 by decision. Before that, she scored yet another impressive victory at the expense of former champ Holly Holm at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. With that win, Nunes became a two-division champion as she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Spencer had her 7-fight winning streak snapped by Cris Cyborg at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She rebounded with a TKO win in February 2020 over Zarah Fairn. Before she lost to Cyborg, Spencer beat former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson by rear-naked choke at UFC Rochester which marked her promotional debut.

UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 250. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.