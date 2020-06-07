UFC 250 Highlights: Cody Garbrandt Victorious With Scary KO Over Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt lived up to the co-main event expectations at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

As the second round was about to sound, Cody landed a major league right hook for the win. Even before this flash KO, Cody was winning the fight thanks to the speed of his strikes yet calculated approach.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

AT THE HORN 🚨 @Cody_Nolove beat the buzzer with his KO at #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/DJC88ISmZ2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

Assuncao was on a four-fight winning streak up until his previous two bouts including a submission loss to Marlon Moraes in February 2019 and then a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen in August 2019.

Garbrandt was on a fall from grace heading into this fight after being undefeated. He dropped the bantamweight title to TJ Dillashaw by TKO at UFC 217 then was knocked out in a rematch at UFC 227 by Dillashaw. He then lost to Pedro Munhoz in a wild fight at UFC 235 by TKO.

