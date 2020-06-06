UFC 250 Highlights: Herbert Burns Taps Evan Dunham

Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham ended quickly at UFC 250.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. In just over a minute, Burns went and scored a takedown to lead to a rear-naked choke for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
