UFC 250 Highlights: Herbert Burns Taps Evan Dunham

Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham ended quickly at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. In just over a minute, Burns went and scored a takedown to lead to a rear-naked choke for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Can't play any games 😳



🇧🇷 @HerbertBurnsMMA is not here to mess around!



Watch LIVE ➡️ Now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Adh2uiDq77 — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2020

UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 250. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.