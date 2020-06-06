UFC 250 Highlights: Herbert Burns Taps Evan Dunham

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham ended quickly at UFC 250. 

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX. In just over a minute, Burns went and scored a takedown to lead to a rear-naked choke for the win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

