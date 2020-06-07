UFC 250 Highlights: Ian Heinisch Smashes Gerald Meerschaert

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert ended early at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The fight ended when Heinisch landed a devastating overhand right that dropped Gerald and allowed him to rain down strikes to earn the TKO win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

ROCKED LIKE A HURRICANE! ⛈@IanHeinischMMA with a storm of punches to end the night!





UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

