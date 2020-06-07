UFC 250 Highlights: Maki Pitolo TKO’s Charles Byrd

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo was quite the fight at UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

The end of the fight came in the second round when Pitolo scored a trip takedown then rained down some big shots on top for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

