UFC 250 Highlights: Maki Pitolo TKO’s Charles Byrd

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo was quite the fight at UFC 250.
The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.
The end of the fight came in the second round when Pitolo scored a trip takedown then rained down some big shots on top for the win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
