UFC 250 Highlights: Sean O’Malley Sleeps Eddie Wineland With Walk-Off KO

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley opened the main card of UFC 250.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (June 6, 2020) at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX.

O’Malley slept Wineland with a nasty straight right. O’Malley didn’t even follow up with shots on the ground and Wineland was snoring as he was out.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THE WALK OFF KO FOR THE SUGA SHOW 😮 #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/JLmsnfGadr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

OUT COLD 😱😱



THE SUGA SHOW ENDS IT IN R1!! #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/hn37yQ90Zc — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 7, 2020

O’Malley went 3-0 under the UFC banner leading up to this fight including wins over the likes of Terrion Ware at TUF 26 Finale by decision, Andre Soukhamthah at UFC 222 by decision, and a TKO win over Jose Alberto Quinonez by TKO at UFC 248.

Wineland entered this fight by going 3-2 in his last five fights including a two fight losing skid to the likes of John Dodson and Alejandro Perez by decision. His previous fight saw him score a win over Grigory Popov at UFC 238 by KO.

UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

