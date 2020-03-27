UFC 250: Jose Aldo Says He Needs Just One Week Of Training To Beat Henry Cejudo

Jose Aldo is confident that he’ll only need one week of training to defeat Henry Cejudo.

Aldo is scheduled to challenge Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight championship on May 9. The title bout is set to take place inside the ‎Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It’s expected to headline UFC 250.

Aldo Not Worried About Limited Training Time For Cejudo Bout

The coronavirus pandemic has done a number on the world of sports and MMA is no exception. Even if certain events go through as planned, the circumstances aren’t ideal for the training schedule of fighters. Due to Nova Uniao closing its doors temporarily over fears of COVID-19, Aldo has to prepare at home. He told MMAFighting.com that he doesn’t anticipate his performance against Cejudo being impacted, however.

“F***, I only need a week of training to beat Cejudo,” Aldo said. “I’m more worried about making weight than fighting him. I can be off camp, on vacation, but if you put me in the Octagon with him, I beat him with an eye closed. So, for me, it’s not about sparring, if I only have a month or a week to train, I beat him even if I’m not training. The only problem is the weight, so that’s why I’m eating well. I’m cool about the fight though, don’t worry about it.”

Aldo is on a two-fight skid but has received a bantamweight title shot anyway. UFC president Dana White has defended the decision, pointing to Aldo’s resume as a legend in the sport and arguable status as the featherweight GOAT. Many feel White simply booked the bout because he needed a strong main event for the Brazilian market.

As for Cejudo, this will be the first time he puts the bantamweight gold on the line. “Triple C” has been in action since he defeated Marlon Moraes to become the 135-pound king back in June 2019. Cejudo was recovering from shoulder surgery.