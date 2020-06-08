UFC 250 Medical Suspensions: Amanda Nunes Faces 180-Day Sit

The UFC 250 medical suspensions are out.

UFC 250 took place this past Saturday night (June 6) inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. Nunes successfully retained her 145-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Despite the dominant performance, Nunes didn’t walk away unscathed. She is facing a 180-day medical suspension, She must have an x-ray of her right tibia/fibula cleared by an orthopedic physician. Spencer is also looking at a 180-day sit pending clearance of her left orbital floor and nasal fracture by a maxillofacial surgeon.

Also facing a lengthy sit is Chase Hooper. Hopper lost to Alex Caceres via unanimous decision. Hooper must have an x-ray of his right thumb cleared by an orthopedic physician to avoid a 180-day medical suspension.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has rolled out the full list of UFC 250 medical suspensions. See who else is facing lengthy sits below (via MMAJunkie).