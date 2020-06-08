UFC 250 Medical Suspensions: Amanda Nunes Faces 180-Day Sit

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Amanda Nunes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC 250 medical suspensions are out.

UFC 250 took place this past Saturday night (June 6) inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. Nunes successfully retained her 145-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Despite the dominant performance, Nunes didn’t walk away unscathed. She is facing a 180-day medical suspension, She must have an x-ray of her right tibia/fibula cleared by an orthopedic physician. Spencer is also looking at a 180-day sit pending clearance of her left orbital floor and nasal fracture by a maxillofacial surgeon.

Also facing a lengthy sit is Chase Hooper. Hopper lost to Alex Caceres via unanimous decision. Hooper must have an x-ray of his right thumb cleared by an orthopedic physician to avoid a 180-day medical suspension.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has rolled out the full list of UFC 250 medical suspensions. See who else is facing lengthy sits below (via MMAJunkie).

  • Amanda Nunes: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right tibia/fibula cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Felicia Spencer: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital floor and nasal fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon; Also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Cody Garbrandt: No suspension
  • Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 60 days
  • Aljamain Sterling: No suspension
  • Cory Sandhagen: No suspension
  • Neil Magny: No suspension
  • Anthony Rocco Martin: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Sean O’Malley: No suspension
  • Eddie Wineland: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Chase Hooper: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right thumb is cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended for 30 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Alex Caceres: No suspension
  • Ian Heinisch: No suspension
  • Gerald Meerschaert: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
  • Cody Stamann: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Brian Kelleher: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Maki Pitolo: No suspension
  • Charles Byrd: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left wrist is cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Alex Perez: Suspended 180 days or until x-rays of right ankle, foot, and right ribs are cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Jussier Formiga: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
  • Devin Clark: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital floor is cleared by maxillofacial surgeon; Also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Alonzo Menifield: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Herbert Burns: Suspended 30 days with no contact or until left foot sutures cleared by physician
  • Evan Dunham: No suspension