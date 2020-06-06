UFC 250 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 250 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (June 6), UFC 250 takes place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer will collide for the gold. UFC 250’s co-main event will see former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt go one-on-one with Raphael Assuncao. There’s more bantamweight action on the card as Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will share the Octagon in a title eliminator. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 250 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Here’s the full card for UFC 250.

Main Card (PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – featherweight title fight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt – bantamweight bout

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen – bantamweight bout

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin – welterweight bout

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland – bantamweight bout

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres – featherweight bout

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert – middleweight bout

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher – featherweight bout

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo – middleweight bout

Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)