UFC 250 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Amanda Nunes Leads The Way

The UFC 250 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.
This past Saturday night (June 6), UFC 250 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes went one-on-one with Felicia Spencer for the women’s featherweight title. “The Lioness” retained her 145-pound gold with a unanimous decision victory over Spencer. Nunes pocked $40,000 for the experience and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance. Spencer received $30,000.
Co-headliners Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao clashed in a bantamweight tilt. It ended up being Garbrandt who earned a second-round knockout victory. “No Love” received just $5,000 in guidelines pay, while Assuncao took home $20,000.
UFC 250 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):
- Amanda Nunes: $40,000
- Felicia Spencer: $30,000
- Raphael Assuncao: $20,000
- Cody Garbrandt: $5,000
- Aljamain Sterling: $10,000
- Cory Sandhagen: $5,000
- Neil Magny: $20,000
- Anthony Rocco Martin: $10,000
- Eddie Wineland: $15,000
- Sean O’Malley: $4,000
- Alex Caceres: $20,000
- Chase Hooper: $3,500
- Ian Heinisch: $4,000
- Gerald Meerschaert: $10,000
- Cody Stamann: $5,000
- Brian Kelleher: $5,000
- Charles Byrd: $4,000
- Maki Pitolo: $3,500
- Jussier Formiga: $15,000
- Alex Perez: $5,000
- Alonzo Menifield: $3,500
- Devin Clark: $5,000
- Evan Dunham: $20,000
- Herbert Burns: $3,500
The total in compliance payouts for UFC 250 comes out to $266,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
If you missed any of the UFC 250 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s next event this Saturday night (June 13).