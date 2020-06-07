UFC 250 Promotional Guidelines Payouts: Amanda Nunes Leads The Way

The UFC 250 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

This past Saturday night (June 6), UFC 250 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes went one-on-one with Felicia Spencer for the women’s featherweight title. “The Lioness” retained her 145-pound gold with a unanimous decision victory over Spencer. Nunes pocked $40,000 for the experience and champion-based promotional guidelines compliance. Spencer received $30,000.

Co-headliners Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao clashed in a bantamweight tilt. It ended up being Garbrandt who earned a second-round knockout victory. “No Love” received just $5,000 in guidelines pay, while Assuncao took home $20,000.

UFC 250 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie):

Amanda Nunes: $40,000

Felicia Spencer: $30,000

Raphael Assuncao: $20,000

Cody Garbrandt: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $10,000

Cory Sandhagen: $5,000

Neil Magny: $20,000

Anthony Rocco Martin: $10,000

Eddie Wineland: $15,000

Sean O’Malley: $4,000

Alex Caceres: $20,000

Chase Hooper: $3,500

Ian Heinisch: $4,000

Gerald Meerschaert: $10,000

Cody Stamann: $5,000

Brian Kelleher: $5,000

Charles Byrd: $4,000

Maki Pitolo: $3,500

Jussier Formiga: $15,000

Alex Perez: $5,000

Alonzo Menifield: $3,500

Devin Clark: $5,000

Evan Dunham: $20,000

Herbert Burns: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC 250 comes out to $266,000. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

