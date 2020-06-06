UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Check out MMA News' UFC 250 results, featuring a main event meeting between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

UFC 250 goes down tonight (Sat. June 6, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

In her previous fight, Nunes retained the strap over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 by decision. Before that, she scored yet another impressive victory at the expense of former champ Holly Holm at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. With that win, Nunes became a two-division champion as she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Spencer had her 7-fight winning streak snapped by Cris Cyborg at the UFC 240 pay-per-view event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She rebounded with a TKO win in February 2020 over Zarah Fairn. Before she lost to Cyborg, Spencer beat former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson by rear-naked choke at UFC Rochester which marked her promotional debut.

The co-headliner will see a bantamweight showdown between Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt.

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight bout, Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin in a welterweight bout, and Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight fight rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ UFC 250 results below:

Quick UFC 250 Results

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Women’s featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight bout: Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Featherweight bout: Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Lightweight bout: Herbert Burns vs. Evan Dunham

**Keep refreshing for live results**