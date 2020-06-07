UFC 250 Salaries: Amanda Nunes Is The Top Earner

UFC 250 is in the books, which means the salaries have rolled out.

Last night (June 6), UFC 250 took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, UFC “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes put her women’s featherweight gold on the line against Felicia Spencer. While Spencer hung in tough, she was outclassed for five rounds. Nunes successfully retained her 145-pound championship and earned $500,000 in base pay. Spencer took home $125,000.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling made quite the statement. The “Funk Master” earned a quick first-round submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. Sterling nabbed $152,000 while Sandhagen raked in $80,000.

Coming in second behind Nunes in terms of salary was Cody Garbrandt. “No Love” took home $260,000 after flattening Raphael Assuncao. Assuncao ended up nabbing a base pay of $79,000.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission released a full list of the UFC 250 salaries. Peep the list below (via MMAJunkie).

Amanda Nunes: $500,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus) def. Felicia Spencer: $125,000

Aljamain Sterling: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus) def. Cory Sandhagen: $80,000

Cody Garbrandt: $260,000 (includes $130,000 win bonus) def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Neil Magny: $158,000 (includes $79,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Rocco Martin: $48,000

Sean O’Malley: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Eddie Wineland: $46,000

Alex Caceres: $116,000 (includes $58,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $27,000

Ian Heinisch: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $33,000

Cody Stamann: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $33,000

Maki Pitolo: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Charles Byrd: $12,000

Alex Perez: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Jussier Formiga: $98,000

Devin Clark: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Alonzo Menifield: $14,000

Herbert Burns: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Evan Dunham: $60,000

It’s important to note that this list does not include performance bonuses. Additional payouts for the Promotional Guidelines Compliance program as well as merchandise sales are also not included. The same goes for pay-per-view points and other undisclosed payouts.