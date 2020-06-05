UFC 250 Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Make Weight

UPDATE: The UFC 250 weigh-ins have wrapped up. All 24 fighters made weight.

The UFC 250 weigh-ins are coming at you live today (June 5).

All 24 fighters on the UFC 250 card are set to tip the scales. Of course, that includes women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer. Their title clash will serve as the UFC 250 headliner.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a bantamweight tilt between former 135-pound ruler Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao. Also featured on the main card will be a pivotal 135-pound matchup between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen. Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin and Sean O’ Malley vs. Eddie Wineland will also take place on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 250.

There will also be preliminary action. The featured prelim bout on ESPN will be a featherweight battle between prospect Chase Hooper and Alex Caceres. Ian Heinisch was initially pulled from the UFC 250 card after his cornerman tested positive for the coronavirus. His cornerman ended up being cleared after taking a second test, so Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert is back on.

The UFC 250 weigh-ins will begin at noon ET. Keep refreshing this page for live updates. You can catch the live stream below, courtesy of MMAFighting.

Main Card (PPV)

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5) – featherweight title fight

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136) – bantamweight bout

Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5) – bantamweight bout

Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5) – welterweight bout

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Eddie Wineland (136) – bantamweight bout

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Alex Caceres (146) – featherweight bout

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) – middleweight bout

Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146) – featherweight bout

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5) – middleweight bout

Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126) – flyweight bout

Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5) – light heavyweight bout

Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

Stick with MMA News tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC 250. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Also, be sure to check the homepage for our main card predictions once the weigh-ins conclude.