UFC 250’s Jose Aldo Training Hard But Remains Cautious Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jose Aldo continues on with his camp in preparation for UFC 250 but he is taking precautions.

Aldo is scheduled to challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC bantamweight championship on May 9. The title bout is set to headline UFC 250 inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While the event remains on the UFC’s schedule, the world is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic so plans can change at a moment’s notice.

Aldo Training Hard For UFC 250, Remains Cautious

When it comes to preparation for UFC 250, it’s business as usual for Aldo. The difference is, he is taking precautions to ensure he, his teammates, and coaches stay healthy. Here’s what he had to say in a new Instagram post (courtesy of Google Translate).

“Good Morning! We continue to train hard and keep track of everything that started to happen in our country. May you continue taking proper care and pay attention to all precautions regarding your health and hygiene. For the guys in our sport, after all we have direct contact with each other, we will act responsibly and take all necessary care with the hygiene of training equipment, hands and prevent in the best possible way.”

The UFC had initially planned to go ahead with all of their scheduled events. Those plans went awry when they couldn’t find a state that would allow them to hold an event under ideal circumstances between March 21 and April 11. UFC president Dana White insisted that the lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go on as planned for April 18. It just may not be held in the United States.

Jose Aldo made his bantamweight debut back in Dec. 2019. He fell short against Marlon Moraes via split decision. The UFC brass felt that Aldo was deserving of a shot against Cejudo anyway based on how close the fight was and his resume at featherweight. There’s also the fact that the promotion needed a strong main event for the market in Brazil.