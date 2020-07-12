UFC 251 Bonuses: Namajunas & Andrade Take ‘Fight Of The Night’ Honors

The UFC 251 bonuses have been released.

On July 11, the UFC began its “Fight Island” trip. UFC 251 was held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event had a significantly limited amount of spectators on the VIP list and all of them were tested for COVID-19.

In the main event, champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal collided for the UFC welterweight championship. While Masvidal had some success in the opening frame, it all went downhill from there. Usman’s grappling and pressure proved to be too much for “Gamebred,” who dropped the bout via unanimous decision. This is Usman’s second successful 170-pound title defense.

The co-headliner saw featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski take on Max Holloway in a rematch. The second encounter between the two proved to be far more competitive and dramatic. Volkanovski was awarded the split nod and while the fight was close, many still bashed the decision.

Also featured on the main card was a 135-pound clash for the vacant bantamweight championship. Petr Yan shared the Octagon with Jose Aldo. Yan fulfilled his destiny, stopping Aldo via TKO to claim the UFC bantamweight title.

Jiri Prochazka earned a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” Prochazka scored a second-round knockout victory over Volkan Oezdemir. Also receiving a performance bonus was Davey Grant, who knocked out Martin Day in the third round of their bout. Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade received bonuses for “Fight of the Night.” Namajunas took the split decision win.

